High swimming danger on Lake Michigan as temperatures fall below average

High temperatures more than 10 degrees below normal for early August
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
*NO SWIMMING on Lake Michigan today due to high waves 4-6′ and risk of rip current.

TODAY:

A crisp, cool morning. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s with just an isolated chance of continuing rainfall. Otherwise, dry into the middle of this week with temperatures below average.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies with nearly calm winds. Lows plummet into the lower 50s! A chilly start to your Wednesday. Perhaps a jacket or sweater necessary?

TOMORROW:

Bright and sunny. A pleasant day with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Excellent for spending some time outside. Low levels of humidity.

*Tropical Storm Isaias briefly reached Hurricane status overnight, but has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with winds sustained at 70mph. Life-threatening flash flooding and 2-6″ of rainfall expected along the east coast*

