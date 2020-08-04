Advertisement

Formerly disbelieving, Arizona couple who suffered from COVID-19 expresses regrets

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (CNN) - Two coronavirus disbelievers in Arizona are changing their tune. The couple threw health safety measures out the window - and ended up contracting COVID-19.

They’re saying they’ve learned their lesson the hard way.

“We were totally lacksidaisy about it,” Debi Patterson said. She and her husband Michael Patterson didn’t think the coronavirus would ever affect them.

“We didn’t have anybody here that we knew that had it so it was sort of almost like a joke among our group of friends,” she said. They didn’t wear masks, hung out with their group of friends like normal “and paid the price for it.”

From Lake Havasu City in Arizona’s far northwestern corner, the Pattersons didn’t give the virus much thought, even once developing symptoms in late June.

“We kind of just carried on, went to the pool, did stuff over the rest of the weekend. And then that Monday morning, we both woke up and felt like a train had gone over both of us,” Debi Patterson said.

Michael Patterson got sick. Debbie Patterson had to be hospitalized, put on oxygen, but did not need a ventilator.

Over a month later, she’s still suffering: “Obviously still short of breath, coughing, just the fatigue, dizziness and headaches, almost daily. It’s almost like like someone hit you in the head.”

They once laughed about the virus. Now they say it’s no joke.

“Be more careful,” Debi Patterson said. “Keep your distance. And wear a freaking mask,” Michael Patterson saidl.

In this ultra conservative corner of the state, masks are still highly controversial.

“We make any member or customer walking through our doors remove their face mask. That’s our pride,” gun shop owner Patrick Baughman said. “Absolutely. You do not shop in my store with a mask on. Period.”

For conservatives like Baughman, the coronavirus itself doesn’t add up.

“I definitely don’t agree with that number that you just threw out there,” he responded when told there have been 150,000 deaths. “There are so many cases of fraudulent claims with how they’re reporting numbers.”

Public health officials believe the number of dead from COVID-19 is probably higher than the official count, not less.

Baughman said he thinks that the president playing politics by calling for masks. “Unfortunately, I do think he’s just playing politics because originally he came out calling this entire thing a hoax,” he said.

For the Pattersons, the coronavirus is no hoax, and speaking out is not a political act, it’s a friendly warning.

“It’s ridiculous not to take this seriously. I could have died just like the next person. Anyone can. It could have been either one of us or both of us,” Debi Patterson said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Arizona has seen more than 178,000 coronavirus cases. More than 3,700 hundred people in the state have died.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent’s Playbook: Easing children’s anxiety ahead of ‘new normal’ school year

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mental health experts stress the importance of parents listening to their children about any worries they have ahead of the new school year.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.

News

Planned road closure delayed on SR 23

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A planned road closure has been delayed while officials search for a less disruptive detour.

News

What eLearning will look like for South Bend Community School Corporation students

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
South Bend Community Schools break down what eLearning is going to look like for students.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up East Coast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Latest News

National

Full interview with President Donald Trump

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump’s coronavirus briefing from the White House

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

News

Three dogs die in Granger house fire

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Multiple fire crews responded to a granger home in flames on Bittersweet Road.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Progress ‘long ways away’ as urgency grows on virus relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,219 deaths and 84,050 confirmed cases throughout the state.