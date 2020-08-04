Former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor Joe Kernan laid to rest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We're learning former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor Joe Kernan was laid to rest earlier today.

It happened around 2 p.m. in a small private ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

The private ceremony was attended by his brother and sisters from the East Coast, and his wife Maggie, who lives in South Bend.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Veterans Fund at the University of Notre Dame.

Kernan passed away on July 29 at the age of 74.

