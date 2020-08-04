Former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec will be eligible to play for Boston College in 2020

BOSTON (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame quarterbak and five-star recruit Phil Jurkovec has been cleared by the NCAA and will be able to play immediately for Boston College this fall.

When he signed with the Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly called Jurkovec the best quarterback prospect in the country.

Jurkovec entered the transfer portal back in January and eventually transferred to Boston College.

With Notre Dame's new ACC schedule for the 2020 season, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Boston College at a date to be determined.

And you can bet, whenever that date is announced, it will be circled on Phil Jurkovec’s calender.

