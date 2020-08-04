Advertisement

Former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec will be eligible to play for Boston College in 2020

With Notre Dame's new ACC schedule for the 2020 season, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Boston College at a date to be determined
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame quarterbak and five-star recruit Phil Jurkovec has been cleared by the NCAA and will be able to play immediately for Boston College this fall.

When he signed with the Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly called Jurkovec the best quarterback prospect in the country.

Jurkovec entered the transfer portal back in January and eventually transferred to Boston College.

With Notre Dame's new ACC schedule for the 2020 season, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Boston College at a date to be determined.

And you can bet, whenever that date is announced, it will be circled on Phil Jurkovec’s calender.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has 0 positive COVID-19 tests after latest round of testing

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
103 Notre Dame football players received a COVID-19 test on July 29. All 103 tested negative.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball hosting Community Rally

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The team will be hosting a community rally at Howard Park on Saturday to give out school supplies including masks and hand sanitizer to Michiana kids.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey talks coaching during pandemic, advocating for social justice

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach Niele Ivey is working every day to lead her team through what she calls two pandemics: the coronavirus and fighting for social justice.

Notre Dame

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer and Megan Smedley
Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Notre Dame

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership award

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
Achonwa previously earned the 2019 season-long WNBA Community Assist Award in recognition of her commitment and dedication to giving back to the community and helping organizations that focus on mental health, anti-bullying and suicide prevention in addition to helping with education and literacy among youth, adopt-a-pet and empowering women.

Notre Dame

Beth Morgan-Cunningham to become assistant coach at Duke

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish legend and former Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach Beth Morgan-Cunningham will now be an assistant at Duke. She had been as assistant at Notre Dame over the last eight seasons.

Notre Dame

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Notre Dame

Former Fighting Irish stars Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey are thrilled to be teammates again in WNBA

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
For the first time since the 2019 National Championship, Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey will play on the same court as teammates again.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has zero positive COVID-19 tests after latest cycle of testing

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
In total, Notre Dame has given 356 coronavirus tests to players and staff members with only two positive tests.