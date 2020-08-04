Advertisement

Cool Week Continues

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - GORGEOUS STRETCH OF WEATHER! Unless you love heat and humidity, and I know some of you do, this is absolutely perfect August weather. It’s comfortable with very little humidity, and mainly dry conditions. A few spots saw a brief shower today, but as expected, the vast majority of us stayed dry. We should be mostly sunny the next couple of days, and probably through Friday. Warmer and more humid air then return again with our next good chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Sunday and/or Monday...

Tonight: Clearing and turning even cooler. Low: 52, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and quite nice. High: 74, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and cool again. Low: 55

Thursday: Good deal of sunshine. High: 77

Drastic cooling of Lake Michigan waters due to upwelling

According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, swimming in water between 50 to 60°F can be very dangerous and immediately life-threatening. Swimmers may experience a total loss of breathing control, cold shock, gasping and hyperventilation.

Lake Michigan Upwelling

Upwelling brings dangerously cold water to the surface of Lake Michigan

A chilly start Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions midweek

Sunny & dry Wednesday with temperatures below average

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Forecast 8-5-2020

Sunny & dry Wednesday with temperatures below average

WNDU Weather Forecast

Tropical Storm Isaias WNDU Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Forecast 8-4-2020

Dangerous flash flooding and gusty winds along the east coast.

High swimming danger on Lake Michigan as temperatures fall below average

Tracking cooler temperatures and rough waters on Lake Michigan Tuesday.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather WNDU 8-4-2020

Tracking hazardous conditions at Lake Michigan beaches Tuesday

Coolest Weather Since May

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER WEATHER FOR A CHANGE... As I’ve been saying for more than a week now, this is the first time we’ve seen some actual “cool” weather come our way since May here in Michiana. A chance for many of us to turn the AC and the fans off, and enjoy the comfortable air. It looks like it’ll warm up again by this weekend and next week, although I don’t see 90s returning yet. A few areas can get showers tonight, but the next decent chance for rain is not until Sunday and Monday...

WNDU Weather Forecast

