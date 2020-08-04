Cool Week Continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - GORGEOUS STRETCH OF WEATHER! Unless you love heat and humidity, and I know some of you do, this is absolutely perfect August weather. It’s comfortable with very little humidity, and mainly dry conditions. A few spots saw a brief shower today, but as expected, the vast majority of us stayed dry. We should be mostly sunny the next couple of days, and probably through Friday. Warmer and more humid air then return again with our next good chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Sunday and/or Monday...

Tonight: Clearing and turning even cooler. Low: 52, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and quite nice. High: 74, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and cool again. Low: 55

Thursday: Good deal of sunshine. High: 77

