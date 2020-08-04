Advertisement

Cards-Tigers series postponed

Major League Baseball says the Cards remain quarantined in Milwaukee and continue to be tested daily.
NEW YORK (AP) -The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and visiting St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed with 13 members of the Redbirds’ traveling party testing positive for the coronavirus. The series was scheduled to begin tomorrow night after the Cardinals had their series in Milwaukee postponed due to the pandemic. Major League Baseball says the Cards remain quarantined in Milwaukee and continue to be tested daily.

