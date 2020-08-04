Advertisement

4 arrested after police raid home

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been arrested after police raided a home in St. Joseph County.

“I came to see what was going on and it was all swarmed with cops,” a neighbor says.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road, near Brick Road.

St. Joseph County police say they -- along with Michigan State Police, who are leading the investigation -- received tips about stolen items on the property.

Upon arrival, four people were arrested, a dog was removed from the property, and loads of items presumed stolen were scattered everywhere, but that’s not all.

“The poor landlord, who owns this house, has been trying to evict this man for several months. He hasn’t paid rent for over a year and this poor landlord, not only is he not paying rent, he’s had about 20 people living on this property that also hasn’t been paying rent and has trashed her entire property,” a neighbor who lives next door told 16 News Now.

One of the stolen items recovered at a nearby residence was a trailer that belonged to an Edwardsburg family filled with home decor and clothes, dirt bikes, and childhood memories.

“It was pretty traumatizing. We’re in between homes and most of our stuff is in storage right now and I just found a gift that my daughter got me for Christmas and that was one of the things they wanted to keep. For what, I don’t know. We feel pretty blessed to have everything back and it’s just going to take some time,” Robyn Kendall said, while standing next to her husband trying to hold back tears.

For police, Michigan State Police, who are leading the investigation, it will also take some time to for sort through the piles of evidence that, thankfully, will help families like the Kendall’s receive what was once theirs.

“I would like to just really, really thank the local law enforcement in Michigan with the collaboration that they did and how quick they were able to recover it because if it would have taken a day or two longer, it would have been gone,” Jared Kendall said.

Police have contacted several others who have since recovered some of the their stolen items. There were also reports of drugs possibly being found at the property, but police have yet to confirm that information.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Stay with us on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest information on this developing story.

