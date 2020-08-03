Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -- Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Jacquelyn Rucker , Laquisha Jackson and Arear Minor turned the stay-at-home order into an opportunity.

“I was just trying to figure out what I was going to do and it gave me a lot of time to think,” Rucker said.

Rucker has a passion for people. She used the downtime to create diversity and leadership consulting firm called J.B. Rucker and Associates.

“It’s not necessarily my job to fix everything but I am happy to help people walk through that awareness stage and start figuring out what they can do,” Rucker said.

As a mom and grandparent, Rucker was also concerned about kids not returning to the classroom and launched her own Etsy shop to create felt tools for kids at home.

To learn more about J.B Rucker and associates, click <a href=" https://www.jbruckerassoc.com/" target="_blank">here.</a>

To shop some of the felt crafts, check out this <a href=" https://www.etsy.com/listing/845116765/felt-montessori-style-letters-numbers?ref=shop_home_active_1&pro=1&frs=1" target="_blank">link.</a>

“It’s been challenging and I’m sure a lot of entrepreneurs can relate to that,” Jackson said.

Her catering business, Soulful Kitchen LLC, was put on hold when the stay at home order hit, so she used her skills to care for the hungry in her community.

“I pivoted and launched a new business called ‘hope 4 the homeless’ so I’m doing double right now,” Jackson said.

Her passion comes from her own experience with food insecurity growing up as the oldest of 13 kids.

To learn more about Hope 4 the Hungry, click on this <a href=" http://hope4thehungry.com/" target="_blank">link.</a>

To check out Soulful Kitchen’s menu, click <a href=” https://www.soulfulkitchensb.com/” target=“_blank”>here.</a>

“With COVID, it was like you have no excuse, here you go,” Minor said.

Arear minor is the owner of 'Blessed Images' hair salon, one of the many businesses forced to shut down during the stay at home order. So she launched her own product line.

“Because of the cause of the pandemic, I was pushed,” Minor said. “You don’t know something else could happen.”

These three women chased their dreams, and not even a pandemic could stop them.

To check out Blessed Images Salon, follow this <a href=" https://www.facebook.com/BIArearMinor/" target="_blank">link.</a>

To shop Minor’s products, click <a href=” https://www.mymorehair.com/” target=“_blank”>here.</a>

