Things to remember before visiting elderly relatives

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There's nothing better than visiting grandma and grandpa.

But for months the pandemic has forced many of us to keep our distance as older people are at higher risk of coronavirus.

So if you plan on visiting your loved ones, here are some reminders.

Make sure you don't have any symptoms before heading out.

If your loved ones have multiple health conditions putting them at greater risk, it's best to reconsider your visit.

When you arrive, outdoor visits are best but if you must be indoors, try opening a window to increase air circulation.

It's also important to take extra measures to keep them safe.

“Frequent hand washing, hand sanitization with alcohol-based preps, safe measures with social distancing, sit least six feet away, wearing masks I think absolutely key,” said Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi with the Cleveland Clinic.

If you’re traveling long distances, be sure to think through logistics and try to have few interactions on the trip.

