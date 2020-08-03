Advertisement

Strengthening Tropical Storm Isaias set to make landfall Tuesday in North Carolina

Forecasters say Isaias likely to intensify to hurricane status, once again
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Isaias has strengthened slightly while moving north overnight, as it sits just offshore of the east-central Florida coast Monday morning. There's a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Warning in effect for portions of the Carolinas.

Leaders in Florida are preparing refuge centers that adhere to Coronavirus safety standards; They’re sharing those plans with other states up the east coast.

Isaias is expected to make landfall near the South Carolina/North Carolina state border Tuesday.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the coastline and adjacent waterways. The National Hurricane Center predicts up to seven inches of rain in some areas, with wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.

Although the storm currently has 70mph sustained winds, forecasters predict an increase in intensity before landfall, resulting in a Category 1 Hurricane status by Tuesday morning. Thankfully, officials do not believe this Tropical Storm will have the same effects as Hurricane Dorian last year.

Coastal mayors are asking visitors not to come to North Carolina’s beaches until the storm has passed.

