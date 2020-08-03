Advertisement

Sprint car race at Plymouth Speedway rained out

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - What started out as a sunny evening at the Plymouth Speedway, ended up a rainy one.

The rain forced The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series race to be postponed.

Before the rain set in, though, a full night of racing was in store.

“We’ll have hot laps, and then heat races, then we will have the feature later on. Then we also have support class tonight, as well, kind of in between that. So, a lot of racing action here tonight,” World of Outlaw Sprint Cars Public Relations Coordinator Nick Graziano said.

Qualifying was completed before it started raining, and many spectators were there to witness some racing.

“I know for a lot of people, it’s kind of like an escape. It’s kind of the same thing as going to a movie, going to any kind of sports game. You kind of sit back and enter this whole new world. It’s just you watching the sprint cars,” Graziano said.

Because of the pandemic, there were new procedures at the race, like temperature checks as people walk in.

“We were one of the leaders in coming up with plans for dirt tracks of how to let people come back. The masks, social distancing, the temperature checks, that’s kind of the big thing that we’ve been doing every race to try and make sure people are safe and comfortable to come to the races,” Graziano said.

There were some local drivers that were set to race, like Daryn Pittman from Pittsboro, Indiana.

“Today, the story was weather. Obviously it rained a lot here yesterday. We got rained out last night over in Ohio, and obviously most of us thought we weren’t racing today. The amount of rain will have a huge impact on the race track and the surface. So, it definitely looks like it’s going to be a challenge,” Pittman said.

Pittman has been racing sprint cars for more than 20 years, so once the makeup date is set, he is looking forward to getting to race close to home.

“Once you get behind the wheel, and once I get in the car, everything else just goes away. That’s what we live for as drivers,” Pittman said.

A new date for the race is still to be determined, and World of Outlaws says that all tickets and pit passes will be honored at the makeup date.

