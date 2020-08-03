Advertisement

Public ideas for Mississippi flag: Magnolias, stars, beer

A member of the state Department of Archives and History prepares a handout of materials on how to design a flag for members, following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, "In God We Trust." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A member of the state Department of Archives and History prepares a handout of materials on how to design a flag for members, following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, "In God We Trust." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Magnolias and stars. Beer cans, crawfish and guitars. A Gulf Coast lighthouse. Elvis Presley and Kermit the Frog.

All appear on proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag.

Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist.

A commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted nearly 2,700 proposals.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History posted those to its website Monday.

By early September, commissioners will choose a single design to put on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot. 

Latest News

News

Parent’s Playbook: Easing children’s anxiety ahead of ‘new normal’ school year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Mental health experts stress the importance of parents listening to their children about any worries they have ahead of the new school year.

News

Planned road closure delayed on SR 23

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A planned road closure has been delayed while officials search for a less disruptive detour.

News

What eLearning will look like for South Bend Community School Corporation students

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
South Bend Community Schools break down what eLearning is going to look like for students.

News

Three dogs die in Granger house fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Multiple fire crews responded to a granger home in flames on Bittersweet Road.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,219 deaths and 84,050 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County leaf pickup plan still being worked out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It remains to be seen whether St. Joseph County residents will get help with leaf pickup this fall.

News

Mishawaka street blocked after deadly crash involving motorcycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Union and 10th streets.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

4 arrested after police raid home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four people have been arrested after police raided a home in St. Joseph County.

News

SILVER ALERT: Mishawaka police search for missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mishawaka police are asking for help finding 78-year-old Byron Blue after a statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.