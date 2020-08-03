Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: Rochester School Corporation

By Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Rochester School Corporation students are back to class Tuesday August 4.

As we continue to learn how school districts plan to reopen, we’re taking you inside of one school in Rochester as parents continue to weigh the best options for their children.

Joshua Short talks with Jason Snyder, the principal at Columbia Elementary and bus driver Don Meyer about how these changes and adjustments — due to the pandemic — will look.

