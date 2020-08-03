Advertisement

Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/CNN) - The country’s oldest-living Marine celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday.

Bill White was greeted with a drive-by celebration at his assisted living facility to mark the historic day, KOVR reports.

“Feels just as good as it did at 104,” White said.

White achieved the rank of major as a Marine during his 30-year career, and he fought in World War II.

“He was in Shanghai before World War II and the Japanese invasion and all that. Iwo Jima got hit -- blown up with a grenade. Recovered from that,” Tony Walker with assisted living facility The Oaks at Inglewood said. “Just an amazing guy.”

White’s family hasn’t been able to visit him much because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were able to be with him at a safe distance for the special occasion.

“It’s very heartwarming,” White’s daughter Mary Huston said. “There are so many people that love him and appreciate him for his service.”

KOVR reports White was the recipient of more than 500,000 Valentine’s Day cards and gifts from around the world after he asked for holiday greetings. President Donald Trump was among those who sent White a special note.

White, who keeps his mind sharp by reading regularly, said his goal is to be able to celebrate his 106th birthday in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

Latest News

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.