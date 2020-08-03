Advertisement

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) -

The first group of Notre Dame freshmen are moving onto campus. On Monday, a long line of vehicles trickled into the Dorr Road parking lot, one of the staging areas before families drive to students’ dormitories.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university is employing various protective measures for campus move-in, including having families place written placards on their vehicle dashboards for contactless student verification.

More than a week ago, students were sent COVID-19 home testing kits that would be processed by Lab Corp. Only students testing negative are allowed to move back to campus, while students with positive tests cannot move in or be near campus, even if they are asymptomatic.

More freshmen will move onto campus on August 5th.

