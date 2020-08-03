Advertisement

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

The Navy said in a statement posted on Twitter that officials became aware of the video on Sunday.

Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before games to protest social injustice and police brutality. He played his final NFL game in January 2017. He offered support to those protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May, and the NFL’s commissioner has apologized for not listening earlier to players’ concerns about social injustice.

The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick football jersey over heavily padded gear as people stand nearby watching. In a second video, the man is laying on the ground when he’s approached by men wearing fatigues and holding rifles, saying, “On your belly.” The man replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.

The videos were apparently posted on Instagram last year and resurfaced over the weekend.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the statement said.

The Navy said the “initial indications” are that no active duty personnel or equipment were used in the demonstration at the “independent organization’s event.”

The Navy SEAL Museum is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is north of West Palm Beach on the state's Atlantic Coast. According to its website, the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

The museum’s stated main objective is the promotion of public education, with events for both children and adults. Children between the ages of 10 and 15 were recently given firsthand demonstrations on the care and training of working dogs as part of the museums “Frogman Foundry” program. The museum is not officially connected to the Navy. It was designated as a National Museum by an act of Congress and signed into law in 2008.

___

This story corrects the style in the references to the Navy SEAL Museum.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

Latest News

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.