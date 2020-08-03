Advertisement

Missing 18-year-old found alive in Wash. woods after 9 days of searching

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing and ended up in a Washington state forest survived for nine days by drinking water from a stream and eating berries.

Gia Fuda, 18, was found Saturday, conscious and alert, climbing a ravine deep in the woods near Skykomish, Washington. The young woman disappeared July 24. Her car was located on the side of the highway out of gas.

“It’s a miracle. God blessed this family today,” said family friend Jeff White. “This was the last day of the search, and we were concerned that we weren’t going to find her and we were going to leave these mountains without her.”

Gia Fuda, 18, is doing well and recovering after rescuers found her alive deep in the woods near Skynomish, Washington.
Gia Fuda, 18, is doing well and recovering after rescuers found her alive deep in the woods near Skynomish, Washington.(Source: Fuda Family/KOMO/CNN)

Fuda’s family says she is doing well and recovering after spending the night at a local hospital.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a stream, and a family friend says she ate berries in the area.

Search and rescue crews from multiple counties covered hundreds of miles in the effort to track her down. Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, searchers spotted a notebook then clothing along the side of a creek about three miles from where Fuda’s car had been found.

Keeping along the creek, they finally came across Fuda.

KCSO Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the 18-year-old walked away from her car, possibly to look for help because the area where her car broke down is a “dead zone” for cell phone service. At some point, for reasons unknown, she went into the woods, and Abbott says it’s likely she got lost there.

“It’s very possible she could’ve just got turned around when she was trying to walk to get gas. We don’t know why she was up there yet at this point,” he said.

For King County, it’s the second-longest search that ended with the person being found alive. For Fuda’s loved ones, it’s a weight off their shoulders.

"We just thought it was the final trip and that the family wasn't going to have closure," White said.

The sheriff’s office says the best thing to do if you find yourself out of gas in a remote area is to put your hood up on your car and wait for help.

Copyright 2020 KOMO, King County Sheriff’s Office, Fuda Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

Latest News

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.