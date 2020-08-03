Michigan reports 6 coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 new coronavirus deaths and 604 new cases on Monday.

There have been at least 6,212 deaths and 83,386 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,356 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 10 deaths and 292 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 561 confirmed and probable cases.

