Michigan lawmaker positive for virus; Legislature canceled

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Lansing-area state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required as part of his service in the Michigan Army National Guard.

Sen. Tom Barrett, of Charlotte, said Sunday night he was notified that afternoon after being tested on Friday.

The news prompted the Legislature to cancel the legislative session and committee hearings that had been scheduled for this week.

Barrett sponsored a bill that would repeal a law that has given Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers to act unilaterally during the pandemic.

The 39-year-old said he tested positive despite taking “reasonable precautions.” Video shows him wearing a mask during several recent legislative hearings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)