Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF/CNN) - A Maryland newborn is fighting for life after a pregnant mother was shot and killed, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was sitting on the bed in her room Friday night when someone fired shots into her home hitting her “on the side of her head.”

Her friend, Michelle Williams, described the incident, saying the baby’s father tried to keep her alive.

“Kadeem was propped with her head, crying. He was like, ‘I need you to pull it together. I need your help,’” Williams said.

Ahmad, who was 28 weeks pregnant, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Doctors delivered the baby who now remains in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspects, but are investigating the possibility that someone in the home was targeted. Williams said that is unlikely.

“We don’t have no issues with nobody. We don’t even really socialize with nobody because of the COVID,” she said.

Williams said Ahmad was excited to be a mother and had recently moved to Maryland from Miami to be with her boyfriend as they prepared for their baby girl who they named Ahja.

“She did not deserve this. I have faith that Ahja’s going to pull through this,” she said.

