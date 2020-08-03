Man arrested after police chase

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is arrested after a police chase in St. Joseph, Michigan.

This started on Fawn River Road after LaGrange officers requested help chasing a motorcycle into Michigan.

The chase continued at speeds of over 100 miles per hour ending at US 12 when the biker hit a police car.

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges including fleeing, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

