Man arrested after police chase
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is arrested after a police chase in St. Joseph, Michigan.
This started on Fawn River Road after LaGrange officers requested help chasing a motorcycle into Michigan.
The chase continued at speeds of over 100 miles per hour ending at US 12 when the biker hit a police car.
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges including fleeing, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
