Local veterans march for suicide awareness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local soldiers marched through the streets of South Bend for the second annual Suicide Awareness Ruck March.

The march started at the Maple Lane Reserve Center, and ended at Notre Dame Stadium.

The group marched a total of 22 kilometers in boots and training equipment.

The distance of the march honors the 22 suicides that happen every day among veterans and service members.

“We’ve had, unfortunately, some suicides within our own troops. So we’re trying to make sure that people are aware that this is something that happens way too much. And, you know, there are signs people can look for and help get the awareness out there so they can try to help those get the help that they actually need,” said Sgt. First Class Joseph Kovatch.

Donations from today’s march will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

