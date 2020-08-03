Indiana school temporarily closes after positive virus test

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana school is shutting down two days after opening after at least one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Other districts in the state also are reporting positive coronavirus tests among students and employees.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Elwood Junior Senior High School temporarily is closing this week. Several other people are in quarantine.

The district says no students were believed to have been in close contact with the staff members.

Schools Superintendent Joe Brown said after an emergency school board meeting Saturday that “all of these individuals were tested prior” to the start of the school year.

The district started its academic year Thursday. Students will receive instruction virtually this week before resuming their normal schedules.

