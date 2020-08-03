Advertisement

Indiana reports more 5 coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases

Seven-day positivity rate in northern Indiana
Seven-day positivity rate in northern Indiana(IN.gov)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

At least 2,780 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 68,433 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,154 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,597 cases and 77 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 838 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 819 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 742 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 542 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 165 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 146 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 72 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

