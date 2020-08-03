Advertisement

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fears over coronavirus have put many summer vacation plans on hold.

But if you do plan on squeezing in a vacation, here are some reminders.

First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.

If you do decide to travel, check airlines and hotels, making sure they're disinfecting surfaces frequently, providing hand sanitizer or wipes, requiring masks and spacing out employees and guests.

If you're flying, be sure to wear a mask, avoid touching your face, wash or sanitize your hands often, and try to keep your distance from others.

"That's been drilled into most people already to this point that if you're not feeling well it is always better to stay home for everybody else's sake," Dr. Frank Esper with the Cleveland Clinic Children's

If you’re taking shuttles to or from the airport, make sure the seats and railings are disinfected regularly.

