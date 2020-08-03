Advertisement

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ from digital sign

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The grandmother of two Hazelwood Elementary students are asking for the school to remove the “Black Lives Matter” font from the school’s digital marquee sign.

Vickie Cox aid she’s a former student of Hazelwood Elementary and she was almost in tears when she passed by the school the other day.

“I’m thinking how can our teachers and the people on the board of education do that,” Cox said. “Black Lives Matter to Hazelwood Hawks” is posted on the digital sign that stands on the front lawn of the school in big yellow letters.

“All lives matter,” Cox added. “Why can’t we just put all lives matter and be one.” She said the three words are teaching students discrimination and racism, and she doesn’t think it’s fair to students who aren’t black.

In a statement sent to Wave 3 on Friday from JCPS, Renee Murphy with Communications and Community Relations said “In Jefferson County Public Schools we believe in providing an inclusive environment for all students. Our district is one of only a few in the country that has a Racial Equity Policy and plan. It is our mission to reduce achievement and opportunity gaps by creating a system that celebrates diversity.”

Cox said the movement is something kids shouldn't have to worry about and she's hoping the school agrees.

“I hope they start letting every one of them kids know that every one of them matter,” Cox expressed. “Not to be prejudice, not to see color.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: seconds ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

Latest News

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.