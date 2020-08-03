Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana mobile food distributions August 3rd - 6th

Published: Aug. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 6th.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, August 3, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE:  The Arena, 2401 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Thursday, August 6, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

