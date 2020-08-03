Few showers on the radar with dense, patchy fog Monday morning

TODAY:

Low visibility this morning with dense, patchy fog slowly burning off by 10am. Few showers scattered on/off with isolated thunderstorm activity. Highs in the middle 70s with a light breeze from the west. Mostly cloudy skies. A slight muggy feel to the air.

TONIGHT:

Few showers still possible on the radar overnight. Lows in the upper 50s as skies gradually clear.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the low 70s with just an isolated chance of continuing rainfall. Otherwise, dry into the middle of this week with temperatures below average.

*Tropical Storm Isaias brings dangerous flash flooding and 2-6″ of rainfall to the east coast. Tracking potential landfall in North Carolina Tuesday. There is a threat to life and property for several million people*

