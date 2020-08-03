Dump truck crashes into Miller’s Flea Market

LAPORTE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - A dump truck crashed into Miller’s Flea Market in LaPorte County on Monday after the driver lost control.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. CST in the 7000 S block of US 6 & 35 near Kingsbury.

The dump truck, which was empty, was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed over the eastbound lanes and hit the building.

“I just thank heavens there were no people here. That’s the first thing that went through my mind was that nobody got hurt. We’ll take it from there because I kind of feel bad about it, but what can you do?” said Homer Miller, the store owner.

Police say the driver didn't appear to be seriously injured, but it took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the driver out.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

