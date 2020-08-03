Advertisement

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

“What will be different for our voters is we have a limited amount of voter stations set up due to the social distancing guidelines and all of our election inspectors will be wearing a face shield, a face mask, or sitting behind plexiglass sneeze barriers that my husband and myself have built,” said Buchanan Township Clerk Sheila Reitz.

The homemade barriers create a virtual bubble for election workers.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” Reitz stated. “As the person charged with running the election I feel a very keen sense of responsibility to protect my workers because they are potentially being exposed to everyone in our jurisdiction but I also also feel a need to protect the residents who chose to vote in person.”

In the City if Niles today, city hall was closed to the public with the lone exception of those who want to fill out or pick up an absentee ballot.

One by one absentee ballots have been piling up at local clerk’s offices. Some 760 have already been returned in Niles Alone and that’s said to be a much higher rate than in past elections.

“The increase has probably been about 50 percent,” according to Niles City Clerk Linda Casperson.

On a normal Primary Election Day, the City of Niles has four voting precincts.

On Election Day 2020 the city will have four voting precincts—we’re told finding poll workers has not been a problem.

As for voters, masks will not be mandatory although they’ll be strongly encouraged.

In Berrien County, voters cast their ballots with paper and pen.

“It is pen and paper. Each voter will be given a pen when they enter. They will take that pen throughout the voting process with them and they will either leave with that pen or they will deposit it in a container to be sanitized,” said Reitz.

The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 6 coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
There have been at least 6,212 deaths and 83,386 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Things to remember before visiting elderly relatives

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you plan on visiting your loved ones, here are some reminders.

Michigan

Man arrested after police chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
This started on Fawn River Road after LaGrange officers requested help chasing a motorcycle into Michigan.

Parent's Playbook

Rochester to begin year with virtual classes, suspend sports until Aug. 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rochester schools will begin the year with virtual classes, and all athletic practices and games will be suspended until at least August 24.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 5 coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 2,780 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 68,433 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Dump truck crashes into Miller’s Flea Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
A dump truck crashed into Miller’s Flea Market in LaPorte County on Monday.