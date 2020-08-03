Advertisement

Coolest Weather Since May

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER WEATHER FOR A CHANGE... As I’ve been saying for more than a week now, this is the first time we’ve seen some actual “cool” weather come our way since May here in Michiana. A chance for many of us to turn the AC and the fans off, and enjoy the comfortable air. It looks like it’ll warm up again by this weekend and next week, although I don’t see 90s returning yet. A few areas can get showers tonight, but the next decent chance for rain is not until Sunday and Monday...

Tonight: A shower in some areas, otherwise partly cloudy and turning much cooler. Low: 58, Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Cooler with a mix of sunshine and clouds. High: 71, Wind: NW 8-16

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and almost chilly by morning. Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny and quite comfortable. High: 74

