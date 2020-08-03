Brees will stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’ll remain standing for “The Star Spangled Banner,” but professed respect and support for those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The 41-year-old Brees has reported this week for his 20th NFL training camp and 15th for New Orleans.

Brees says he’s reconciled with Black teammates he upset in June when he stated his opposition to kneeling during the anthem.

Brees says he’ll participate in their efforts to promote social and racial justice.

And he says that all of his and his teammates’ goals are now aligned.