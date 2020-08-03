Advertisement

7-inning doubleheaders debut in MLB, Reds sweep Tigers

(WNDU)
By Dave Hogg
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
DETROIT (AP) - Trevor Bauer made short work of the Detroit Tigers, throwing a two-hit shutout in Cincinnati’s 4-0 victory that gave the Reds a sweep of Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader.

Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh that sent the Reds to a 4-3 win in the opener.

MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills caused by weather and coronavirus-related postponements.

The Reds-Tigers game was rained out Saturday.

8/2/2020 9:09:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

