Advertisement

7-Eleven buys Speedway for $21 billion

Speedway has 3,900 locations in the US
7-Eleven is buying Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum for $21 billion.
7-Eleven is buying Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum for $21 billion.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s parent company is buying Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum for $21 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co. is the world’s largest franchiser of convenience-stores and will pick up another 3,900 locations with the purchase.

7-Eleven already operates 9,800 stores in the United States.

The Tokyo-based company has 21,000 convenience stores in Japan.

The cash deal is one of the biggest acquisitions announced since the coronavirus pandemic hit and is the largest in the company’s history.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.