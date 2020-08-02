Tigers, Reds rained out, to play 7-inning twinbill Sunday

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were set to play Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader scheduled for seven-inning games on Sunday in order to make up a rainout.

The start of Saturday’s game was moved up five hours in an attempt to beat a forecast calling for a wet evening, but steady rain arrived during the national anthem.

The game never got started and was called after a 55-minute wait, angering Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced started Saturday in an effort to promote player health and safety.

8/1/2020 2:49:21 PM (GMT -4:00)