South Bend Police investigating robbery at Texas Roadhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a robbery at the Texas Roadhouse Saturday night.

Police responded to the Texas Roadhouse on S. Michigan St. for a reported robbery around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

South Bend Police say three of the robbers were men and one of them had a gun.

The alleged robbers took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The business was open at the time and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Bend Police at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

