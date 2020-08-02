Much needed rainfall overnight, more scattered showers on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showers and even some heavier rain moved over Michiana last night. A decent half to three quarters of an inch fell in most places. Scattered showers remain possible throughout Sunday. The best chances will be in the morning until about 1 pm. Then more pop up showers as we head closer to dinner time and those will last through to Monday morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s today with a high of 78. Our cool down is underway as by Tuesday temperatures will be into the lower 70s, finally a break from the heat and humidity that has plagued Michiana over the past few weeks.

Scattered showers do stick around through Tuesday morning before a few clouds are left over. There is a chance to see another sprinkle Tuesday evening. This will likely not amount to much and be the last chance for rain for a few days. High pressure takes control and the sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We feel more comfortable as well through the end of the week with much less humidity. Temperatures will gradually come back up to just above average for the beginning of August as we top out near the middle 80s next weekend.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible through early afternoon. Then a few peeks of sunshine may make it through the clouds before our chances of scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder come back later this afternoon. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise Cloudy. Low of 62.

MONDAY: Isolated showers possible throughout the day. A damp start to the workweek with a high of 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers still possible through early Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 58.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 78

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.29″

