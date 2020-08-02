Advertisement

Much needed rainfall overnight, more scattered showers on the way

Scattered showers will be likely around Michiana through the start of the work week. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s for much of the week. A much needed cool down from all the heat and humidity.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showers and even some heavier rain moved over Michiana last night. A decent half to three quarters of an inch fell in most places. Scattered showers remain possible throughout Sunday. The best chances will be in the morning until about 1 pm. Then more pop up showers as we head closer to dinner time and those will last through to Monday morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s today with a high of 78. Our cool down is underway as by Tuesday temperatures will be into the lower 70s, finally a break from the heat and humidity that has plagued Michiana over the past few weeks.

Scattered showers do stick around through Tuesday morning before a few clouds are left over. There is a chance to see another sprinkle Tuesday evening. This will likely not amount to much and be the last chance for rain for a few days. High pressure takes control and the sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We feel more comfortable as well through the end of the week with much less humidity. Temperatures will gradually come back up to just above average for the beginning of August as we top out near the middle 80s next weekend.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible through early afternoon. Then a few peeks of sunshine may make it through the clouds before our chances of scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder come back later this afternoon. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise Cloudy. Low of 62.

MONDAY: Isolated showers possible throughout the day. A damp start to the workweek with a high of 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers still possible through early Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 58.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 78

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.29″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: moments ago

News

Strengthening Tropical Storm Isaias set to make landfall Tuesday in North Carolina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Forecasters say Isaias likely to intensify to hurricane status, once again

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU TS Isaias First Alert Weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Forecasters say Isaias likely to intensify to hurricane status by Tuesday

News

Few showers on the radar with dense, patchy fog Monday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few showers on/off through the day Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds and sun for Monday with more scattered showers possible

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sun and clouds across Michiana for Monday. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder likely through especially the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A nice cool down into the lower 70s is on the way mid-week.

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT

Forecast

Scattered showers likely through Saturday evening through Monday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Scattered showers and potentially a rumble of thunder is possible overnight Saturday and through the day on Sunday. Shower chances stick with us as we start the week before a much needed summer cool down.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT