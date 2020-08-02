Advertisement

Michigan State’s Tillman staying in NBA draft

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman is skipping his senior season and staying in the NBA draft.

Tillman announced Sunday that he would remain in the draft and plans to hire an agent.

He’d announced in March that he would test the waters before making a final decision.

Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.

Meanwhile, Michigan State guard Aaron Henry told ESPN he would withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Henry would be the team’s top returning scorer at 10.0 points per game.

