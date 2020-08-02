Advertisement

Michigan reports 0 coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus deaths and 426 new cases on Sunday.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus deaths and 426 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,206 deaths and 82,782 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 64 deaths and 1,343 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 10 deaths and 290 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 551 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

