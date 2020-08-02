Man being remembered after drowning while saving children

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Family and friends are remembering 44-year-old Brent Coursen of Lakeville.

Thursday night, Coursen drowned while trying to save his two children in the waters of Lions Park Beach.

“As tragic as it is, that’s some way a very good analogy for metaphor for his life...was taking care and putting other people first...I think it’s important that Brent be remembered as someone who was always there for people...He inspired you to get up, and be successful and make the best of yourself,” said friend Caleb Fairchild.

“He was a great father to his three kids...So Brent was really involved with basketball with his oldest son Bryce, and I know he was really looking forward to this senior season...A great Christian guy as well...My words to him would be ‘here boy’ because when we went out west, we would always yell at animals, cows and deer, and try to startle them. So if he could be hearing this right now I would be yelling ‘here boy’ and he would love it,” said family friend Drew Lister.

Lister started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.