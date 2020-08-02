Indiana reports more 4 coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 784 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.

At least 2,775 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 67,857 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,114 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,582 cases and 76 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 829 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 816 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 742 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 542 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 164 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 144 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

