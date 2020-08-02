Advertisement

Indiana reports more 4 coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Terri Russell)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 784 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.

At least 2,775 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 67,857 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,114 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,582 cases and 76 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 829 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 816 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 742 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 542 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 164 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 144 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: moments ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 6 coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
There have been at least 6,212 deaths and 83,386 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Things to remember before visiting elderly relatives

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you plan on visiting your loved ones, here are some reminders.

Michigan

Man arrested after police chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
This started on Fawn River Road after LaGrange officers requested help chasing a motorcycle into Michigan.

Parent's Playbook

Rochester to begin year with virtual classes, suspend sports until Aug. 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rochester schools will begin the year with virtual classes, and all athletic practices and games will be suspended until at least August 24.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 5 coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 2,780 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 68,433 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Dump truck crashes into Miller’s Flea Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
A dump truck crashed into Miller’s Flea Market in LaPorte County on Monday.