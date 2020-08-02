Advertisement

First ‘murder hornet’ captured by Wash. entomologists in plan to stop species’ spread

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCH BAY, Wash. (Gray News) - Entomologists in Washington have accomplished the first step in a plan to stop the invasive Asian giant hornet from spreading across the state.

The first Asian giant hornet, popularly known as the “murder hornet,” has been captured in Washington state. The hornet was found dead July 14 in a trap near Birch Bay, not far from where the initial sightings were in Blaine.

“Our initial feeling is that this is a worker hornet. Our response to this will be to inundate the area immediately surrounding that positive trap capture with additional traps that are designed to capture the hornets alive,” said Sven Spichiger, the managing entomologist for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

The WSDA will now search for Asian giant hornet nests using infrared cameras and place additional traps intended to capture live hornets in an attempt to tag and track them back to the colony. Once located, the agency will eradicate the colony.

“This is encouraging because it means we know that the traps work,” Spichiger said. “But it also means we have work to do.”

The WSDA hopes to find and destroy the nest by mid-September, which is when the colony would begin creating new reproducing queens and drones.

There have been five confirmed sightings in Washington of the hornets, which are capable of killing off entire honeybee colonies, small animals and, in rare cases, humans. It’s unknown how the invasive species made it to the United States, but the long-standing belief is that they came with cargo from overseas.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved KIRO contributed to this report via CNN.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: moments ago

News

Notre Dame freshmen move into dorms

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The university is employing various protective measures to keep families safe while moving in during the pandemic.

News

Three inspiring women launch businesses amid pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Three Michiana entrepreneurs haven’t let these challenging times stop them from pursuing their dreams.

Michigan

Decision 2020: Michigan Primary tomorrow

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Michigan’s primary election will take place tomorrow and it will look a bit different than primaries of the past.

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

News

How to have a safe summer vacation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
First and foremost, if you're not feeling well—don't go.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.