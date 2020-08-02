Dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan expected Sunday and Monday

(WNDU) -It might be dangerous to swim at some Lake Michigan beaches for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service says there is a Moderate Swim Risk on Sunday with waves expected at 2-4 feet.

On Monday, waves build to 3-6 feet which means it will be a High Swim Risk.

The National Weather Service says everyone should “remember to stay dry when waves are high.”

