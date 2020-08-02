Cubs star Bryant sits out again with stomach ailment

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for a second straight day with an illness.

Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative.

He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday.

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 in his first six games.

8/2/2020