Advertisement

Clouds and sun for Monday with more scattered showers possible

Sun and clouds across Michiana for Monday. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder likely through especially the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A nice cool down into the lower 70s is on the way mid-week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunshine broke out this afternoon across Michiana, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the doorstep. Chances for scattered showers increase throughout the evening as an area of low pressure will move just to the South of the region. The shower activity will last through Monday and potentially into early Tuesday. After this system moves off to the East, we see high pressure move in from the North creating more sunshine and a nice cool down.

Temperatures this week will begin in the middle 70s on Monday and by Tuesday and Wednesday we will likely be in the lower 70s in many locations. This is a much-needed break from the heat and humidity that has gripped Michiana for much of the last month. This week will also feature lower dewpoint, that meaning that it will feel more comfortable outside. The cool down doesn’t last too long, we inch back up into the low to mid 80s by next weekend as we are watching for another system that could bring some more rainfall to Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise Cloudy. Low of 62.

MONDAY: Isolated showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, high of 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers still possible through early Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 58.

TUESDAY: A chance for a sprinkle early in the day. Then things dry up and clear out. Increasing sunshine by the afternoon. High of 73.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.62″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: seconds ago

News

Strengthening Tropical Storm Isaias set to make landfall Tuesday in North Carolina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Forecasters say Isaias likely to intensify to hurricane status, once again

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU TS Isaias First Alert Weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Forecasters say Isaias likely to intensify to hurricane status by Tuesday

News

Few showers on the radar with dense, patchy fog Monday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few showers on/off through the day Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Much needed rainfall overnight, more scattered showers on the way

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Scattered showers will be likely around Michiana through the start of the work week. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s for much of the week. A much needed cool down from all the heat and humidity.

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT

Forecast

Scattered showers likely through Saturday evening through Monday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Scattered showers and potentially a rumble of thunder is possible overnight Saturday and through the day on Sunday. Shower chances stick with us as we start the week before a much needed summer cool down.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT