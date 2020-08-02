Clouds and sun for Monday with more scattered showers possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunshine broke out this afternoon across Michiana, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the doorstep. Chances for scattered showers increase throughout the evening as an area of low pressure will move just to the South of the region. The shower activity will last through Monday and potentially into early Tuesday. After this system moves off to the East, we see high pressure move in from the North creating more sunshine and a nice cool down.

Temperatures this week will begin in the middle 70s on Monday and by Tuesday and Wednesday we will likely be in the lower 70s in many locations. This is a much-needed break from the heat and humidity that has gripped Michiana for much of the last month. This week will also feature lower dewpoint, that meaning that it will feel more comfortable outside. The cool down doesn’t last too long, we inch back up into the low to mid 80s by next weekend as we are watching for another system that could bring some more rainfall to Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise Cloudy. Low of 62.

MONDAY: Isolated showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, high of 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers still possible through early Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 58.

TUESDAY: A chance for a sprinkle early in the day. Then things dry up and clear out. Increasing sunshine by the afternoon. High of 73.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.62″

