Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in series opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton.

Game 2 is Monday night.

8/1/2020 8:38:00 PM (GMT -4:00)