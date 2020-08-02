Blackhawks stun Oilers 6-4 in series opener
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton.
Game 2 is Monday night.
