Baez’s single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Baez singled through a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the 11th, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season.

He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez’s first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce.

Jeremy Jeffress worked a scoreless 11th for the win. The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.

8/2/2020 7:28:25 PM (GMT -4:00)