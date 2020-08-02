7-inning doubleheaders debut in MLB, Reds top Tigers 4-3

DETROIT (AP) - In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

It was strange from the start, with the scoreboard at Comerica Park listing nine innings instead of the usual seven.

There was no seventh-inning stretch - or even fifth-inning break - in a game that took 2 hours, 25 minutes.

The start of the game was delayed more than two hours because of rain.

MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills caused by weather and coronavirus-related postponements.

8/2/2020 6:24:32 PM (GMT -4:00)