10 people sickened by carbon monoxide on Lake Michigan boat

Rescue boat (Mark Batchelder/KXAN)
Rescue boat (Mark Batchelder/KXAN)(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say 10 people aboard a boat on Lake Michigan were sickened after exposure to carbon monoxide.

Authorities in South Haven, Michigan, received a distress call from the captain of the 32-foot boat that was traveling in Michigan from St. Joseph to South Haven.

Authorities intercepted the boat near the South Haven pier.

Some people reported passing out and were hospitalized.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Van Buren County Sheriff’s marine patrol and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

8/2/2020 1:40:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

