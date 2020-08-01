Man shot in parking lot of Nick’s Patio in South Bend
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was shot Saturday morning in the parking lot of Nick’s Patio in South Bend.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Ironwood Drive.
Police are saying a man was shot in the stomach but is expected to be okay.
No word on a suspect at this point.
